Support Jagan for initiating more devp works in future: Kakani

Venkatachalam(Nellore): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Monday called upon people to extend their support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating moredevelopmental works in future.

Inaugurating a slew of development works worth Rs 1.30 crore in Palicharlapadu village in Sarvepalle constituency on Monday, the minister lauded Jagan for establishing Village Swaraj in the villages by introducing volunteer concept, a first of its kind in the country.

The minister also recalled that, earlier, people forced to visit the government offices months together even for small works. After introduction of volunteer concept, people are enjoying fruits of development at their doorstep, he pointed out.

He said more than 20,000 farmers’ families in the district were benefited following the exclusion of dotted lands.

In the last four-and-a-half years, he said development works worth Rs 8 crore have been taken up in Palicharlapadu village.

Earlier, the minister paid rich tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the occassion of his birth anniversary. District Panchayath Officer Susmitha, MPDO Ramesh and party leaders were present.