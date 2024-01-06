Support YSRCP based on performance: Abhinay Reddy

Tirupati: Other parties seek votes promising to do many development works but YSRCP is asking people to extend support to the party based on its performance, said Deputy Mayor and party candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy here on Friday.

Speaking at a meeting held as part of Pension Varotsavalu at Seethamma Nagar, he said the Tirupati city witnessed phenomenal development which was not seen in 40 years, in the last four-and-a-half years rule of the YSRCP.

He said that efforts were being made by the Tirupati Municipal Corporation to speed up development in the city and make it No.1 in the country with the cooperation and support being extended by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Not only city development, efforts were made by Tirupati MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to solve the problems of the TTD employees, he said.

Lifting of the ban (22A) helped in resolving the long pending land issue benefitting 5,000 families in Settipalli and another 7,000 families in other localities.

The municipal council is also determined to make the city crime free by strengthen security and vigilance, he averred. As many as 4,000 CCTV cameras are being installed, he said.

“Some people who are unable to digest the rapid growth of the city were putting obstacles to development but we will overcome them and take up many more development activities for the benefit of the people and pilgrims,” Abhinay Reddy asserted.