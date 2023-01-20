Supreme Court adjourns hearing on GO 1 petition, asks High Court to conduct hearing

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on GO No.1 petition as there is a hearing in the High Court and ordered the High Court to conduct an inquiry on January 23 against GO No. 1.



Meanwhile, it is known that the High Court has stayed the GO No. 1 brought by the AP government. However, the state government approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court to lift the stay granted by the High Court. In this order, the Supreme Court took up the inquiry on Friday. Senior advocate Vaidyanathan made the arguments on behalf of the AP government.



He told the court that the vacation bench has no jurisdiction to inquire into the policy decisions of the state government. It was contended that the vacation bench had passed the judgment within the scope which it did not have. He mentioned that the case was mentioned at 10:30 in the morning and the judgment was announced on the same day without hearing the arguments of the defendants.



CJI DY Chandrachud, who recorded the AP government's argument in his orders, said that they are not going into merits of the case. He said that he cannot interfere with the judgment of the High Court at present.

