Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's bail cancellation petition in skill case to January 19

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the petition seeking the cancellation of TDP chief Chandrababu's bail in the skill development case to January 19, 2023.



The Andhra Pradesh government had challenged the AP High Court's decision to grant bail to Chandrababu in the skill case, and the Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandrasharma, had previously heard the arguments on the petition.

As the government counsel stated that respondents had not yet filed the counter despite receiving notices, Chandrababu's lawyer, Harish Salve, expressed their willingness to file a counter and highlighted that this matter is linked to the 17A judgment.

The bench agreed with Salve and scheduled the trial for the third week of January, but Salve requested a specific date. As a result, the bench adjourned the further hearing to January 19 upon Salve's plea and ordered Chandrababu's lawyer to submit a counter by that date.