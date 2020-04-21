Supreme Court Collegium recommends three judges to Andhra Pradesh High Court, centre to give its nod soon

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended four names to the central government regarding the appointment of judges in the High Courts of the two Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Justice B Krishna Mohan, K Suresh Reddy and K Lalitha Kumari have been assigned for the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

The Supreme Court which met on Monday discussed the appointment of judges in Collegium AP and Telangana High Courts. The proposals were then sent to the centre. The central government will soon decide on the appointment of judges in the AP and Telangana High Courts based on Supreme Collegium proposals.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice and four senior-most judges will discuss the appointment and transfers of High Court judges and recommend them to the central government. The five-member system is considered a collegium system.

The Chief Justice of India has not been able to independently act in accordance with individual capacities in the appointment and transfer of judges. The Chief Justice must also follow the advice of the other four judges in the collegium system.