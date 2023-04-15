Supreme Court directs AP government to pay Covid compensation

Visakhapatnam: The Supreme Court directed Andhra Pradesh State Legal Aid Services Authority to look into the non-payment of Covid compensation in the state. Based on a contempt petition filed by social activist Palla Srinivasa Rao, the SC bench directed Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to look into the issue of failure of Andhra Pradesh government in disbursing compensation of Rs.50,000 to the family members of those who died due to Covid-19.

During the course of hearing, advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for the petitioner, informed the Supreme Court that Andhra Pradesh government has not paid Covid-19 compensation to more than 7,000 poor families whose family members died due to Covid-19.

Expressing shock over the non-payment of ex gratia compensation, the SC observed that it is really shocking that the said amount has not been paid and directed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay the Covid-19 compensation to the affected families at the earliest.