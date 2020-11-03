Supreme Court judge opts out from hearing AP govt's petition against AB Venkateswara Rao

A key development has taken place in the case of AB Venkateswara Rao, an IPS officer and former intelligence chief who was suspended in connection with the illegal purchase of surveillance equipment. The supreme court on Tuesday heard a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court's order over lifting the suspension. Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao has dropped himself from the bench stating. "Not before me," during the trial. He said he had dropped out of the case for personal reasons. With the latest development the case will come up for hearing before another bench after the winter holidays.

It is learnt that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has already made it clear that there is a definite basis for suspending AB Venkateswara Rao, who was suspended in the drone procurement scam. CAT earlier dismissed a petition filed by AB Venkateswar Rao seeking revocation of the suspension orders issued by Andhra Pradesh government.

The bench comprising CAT Chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy and member BV Sudhakar Rao passed the order. The AP High Court later lifted the suspension and the government challenged it in the Supreme Court. The AP government issued an order on February 8 this year suspending Venkateswara Rao citing irregularities in the procurement of surveillance equipment.

AB Venkateshwara Rao is a 1989 IPS officer of AP cadre who served as the intelligence chief during the tenure of Chandrababu. The Election Commission has transferred him from the post of Intelligence Chief before the last general election following the complaint filed during the 2019 election.