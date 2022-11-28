Supreme Court order is justification to decentralisation of development: Kurasala Kannababu

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the comments made by the Supreme Court today (Monday) regarding the issue of decentralization of administration are justification to the government's policy.

Kurasala Kannababu spoke to the media and opined that they have been saying from the beginning that the decision on the capital belongs to the state government and alleged that Chandrababu bought lands with insider trading.

He said that the opposition parties are doing injustice to the future generations. Chandrababu made a trip to Amaravati with realtors,' he accused.

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed High Court orders on the development of Amaravati as capital and stated that it is prerogative of the government to develop the state.