Supreme Court reduces Magunta Raghava's bail, asks to surrender on June 12

The Supreme Court on Friday has reduced the interim bail of YSRCP MP Magunta Raghava from 15 days to five days granted by the Delhi High Court in Delhi Liquor Scam case and asked him to surrender on June 12.

Delhi High Court granted bail to Magunta Raghava Reddy on 7th of this month as the latter filed a petition seeking interim bail for six weeks as his maternal grandmother was ill. However, two days ago the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Raghava for two weeks instead of six weeks.

Later, ED yesterday challenged the Delhi High Court's grant of bail to Magunta Raghava in the Supreme Court sought a stay on the bail. It is requested that this petition be investigated urgently. The Supreme Court held a hearing on this petition today. The lawyer on behalf of the ED argued in the Supreme Court today alleged that Magunta Raghava lied to the court to get bail.