Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Andhra High Court's ruling on three capital bill

In a yet another major setback for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the case of the three capitals. The Supreme Court refused to hear the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against High Court's the interim orders. It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the status quo imposed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the Gazette abolishing CRDA and decentralisation of development bills. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition seeking quashing of the status quo orders issued by the High Court.

The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Subhash Reddy and NR Shah said that the High Court could not intervene at this stage as it was conducting an inquiry. It was made clear that it was not appropriate to come to us as there was a pending trial in the High Court. Asked by the AP government to complete the trial in the high court within the stipulated time, he said, "We cannot order the trial to be completed within the stipulated time."

Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan on July 31 sealed the approval for the three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. The governor also approved the CRDA repeal bill along with the Capital Decentralization Bill. Though all the offices were supposed to be shifted to Visakhapatnam by August 15, the AP government backed down after the High Court imposed the status quo. However, the YSRCP government appealed to the Supreme Court to lift the status quo, but to no avail the Supreme Court has made it clear that it cannot intervene now.