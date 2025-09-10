Surappakasm TUDA plots auction draws good public response

Tirupati: Surappakasm TUDA layout plots located at Padmavathi Nagar along Renigunta–Tirupati highway are witnessing good response in the ongoing auction.

The auction, which began on September 4, will continue till the September 17th.

A total of 277 plots has been put up for sale, of which 35 have already been sold, bringing in nearly Rs 13 crore revenue to TUDA.

TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy personally inspected the auction process on Tuesday.

TUDA Secretary Dr N V Srikanth Babu explained the progress and other details of the sale to the Chairman during the review.

Divakar Reddy stated that the plots were priced at Rs 14,000 per square yard, keeping in mind the aspirations of poor and middle-class families. He called upon the public to take advantage of this opportunity to secure housing at affordable prices.