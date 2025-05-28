Surprise inspection of theatres in Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram: A team of officials conducted surprise inspections at several cinema theatres in the city on Tuesday evening, following state government directives to review theatre management practices in East Godavari district.

The raids were carried out at Sai Krishna (Anushree Cinemas), Rambha, Urvasi, Menaka, Surya Palace, and Surya Mini Theatres by a team led by Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu.

RDO R Krishna Naik, DSP Bhavya Kishore, District PRO Y Balakrishna, District Assistant Fire Officer K Srinivas, Food Inspector V Rukkayya, Urban Tahsildar PH Paparao, and Sanitary Inspector K Annavaram, and others accompanied him.

Joint collector Chinna Ramudu said that the inspections were ordered to verify compliance with regulations related to theatre licensing, fire safety, smoke detection systems, sanitation, ticket pricing, and availability of drinking water.

Officials closely examined fire safety equipment, the presence of automatic sprinkler systems in basements, manual fire alarm systems, and the capacity of terrace-level water tanks and pumps. It was found that some theatres were selling food, beverages, and tickets at prices higher than the prescribed limits.

The inspection team expressed serious concern over the lack of basic amenities in certain theatres, especially noting the absence of lighting in women’s restrooms at one complex. Notices will be issued to theatre managements where violations were found, JC Chinna Ramudu confirmed.

He said that all theatres must follow government-prescribed guidelines for pricing and operations. Further inspections will continue in the coming days to ensure proper standards are maintained.

Meanwhile, the timing of these raids has sparked public interest, as they come amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the theatre bandh issue. Citizens have long complained about poor maintenance and inflated prices at theatres, and many are now welcoming the officials’ action, albeit belated.