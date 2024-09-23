Survey launched on Swarna Andhra 2047

Rajamahendravaram: Collector P Prasanthi and joint collector S Chinna Ramudu unveiled the Swarna Andhra 2047 poster at the Collector’s chamber.

Speaking at the event, collector announced the launch of a public opinion survey aimed at gathering insights for the development of Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

The survey seeks to engage citizens in discussions about the state’s vision and key areas for economic growth.

She emphasised the importance of gathering suggestions on enhancing living standards, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly growth, increasing employment opportunities for youth, and developing future skills.

In addition, the survey aims to address women’s empowerment, and farmers’ aspirations, and improve the living conditions of Backward and Scheduled communities. Citizens are encouraged to share their thoughts on how Andhra Pradesh can play a significant role on national and global platforms by 2047. Collector said that to facilitate participation, a questionnaire featuring a QR code has been made available.

District Planning Officer L Appalakonda and Special Deputy Collector R Krishna Naik were present.