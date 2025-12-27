Surya Charishma stuns top seed Unnati Hooda, enters semis

Vijayawada: Host Andhra Pradesh shuttler and fifth seed Surya Charishma Tamiri produced a stunning performance by defeating top seed Unnati Hooda of Haryana to enter the semi-finals of the Women’s Singles event in the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 87th Senior National Badminton Championship at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium at Patamata here on Friday.

The seven-day championship has reached the semi-final stage, with players from various states showcasing their talent in high-intensity matches. In a one-sided quarter-final encounter, Surya Charishma dominated the top seed to register a straight-games victory, winning 21-12, 21-15, much to the delight of the home crowd. In another women’s singles quarter-final, Telangana’s S Rakshitha Sree staged a strong comeback to defeat Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma 16-21, 21-14, 21-18. Maharashtra’s Shruti Mundada also advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Delhi’s Anupama Upadhyaya 22-20, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles category, top seeds Ashitha Surya and Amrutha P of Karnataka moved into the semi-finals with a convincing 21-11, 21-15 win over eighth seeds Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra of Uttar Pradesh. Another close contest saw Maharashtra’s Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar edge past Tamil Nadu’s Rohith M. and Riduvarshini Ramasamy 18-21, 21-12, 21-14.

Telangana’s K Sathwik Reddy and Punjab’s Radhika Sharma defeated Maharashtra’s Aman Farogh Sanja and Anagha Karandikar 21-15, 19-21, 21-16, while Railways pair Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal prevailed in a thriller against Dhruv Rawat (Uttarakhand) and K Maneesha (RBI) 22-20, 20-22, 22-20. In Men’s Singles, Tamil Nadu’s Rithvik Sanjeevi S defeated Sathish Kumar K (PET) 21-13, 22-20, while Kiran George (RBI) overcame Rounak Chouhan of Chhattisgarh 21-18, 21-18 to progress further. The semi-final matches are expected to provide more thrilling action as the tournament heads towards its climax.