Suryalanka to be developed as Blue Flag beach

Guntur : Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh said that the government will develop Suryalanka beach as a Blue Flag beach. He inaugurated the Water Park at V Resorts at Avidi village near Bapatla of Bapatla district on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that to promote tourism the coalition government was inviting the investments on PPP mode. The government will develop a tourism circuit between Chirala and Bapatla towns.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting tourism development and recalled that the Central government sanctioned Rs. 97 crore for the development of Suryalanka Beach. The funds will be utilsed for construction of rooms, toilets and creation of other facilities. He further said that the government will set up tourism circuits to attract tourists.

“If a tourist visits one place, he has to visit all the places in the tourism circuit and spend two or three days,” he said.

Bapatla MLA Vegesna Narendra Varma, MLA Kondaiah, Gauda Corporation chairman Rajasekhar, JSP leader Srimannarayana and V Resorts proprietor Sandeep were among those who participated.