Suspected girl murderer in Madanapalle found dead in pond

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 10:24 AM IST
Kulvardhan, the suspect in the shocking girl murder case in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, has been found dead in a pond in Kanasanivaripalle, Karambalakota mandal.

Kulvardhan, the suspect in the shocking girl murder case in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, has been found dead in a pond in Kanasanivaripalle, Karambalakota mandal. His body was recovered by police and is being taken to Madanapalle. Authorities suspect Kulvardhan, who had gone into hiding following the incident yesterday, may have committed suicide.

Heavy security has been deployed around Kulvardhan’s residence in Neerugattuvaripalle.

The case involves the death of a seven-year-old girl who went missing yesterday. Her body was discovered in a drum near her home. Police investigations suggest Kulvardhan, who lived nearby, raped and murdered the girl before stuffing her body into the drum. He was the prime suspect, and efforts to locate him had been underway until his body was found this morning.

