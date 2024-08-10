Suspend four teachers, accused of corruption, assault: AISB

Live
Kadapa : All India Student Bloc (AISB) has demanded immediate suspension of four teachers, accused of corruption and assault. Its members alleged that the education department is biased against a Dalit official and submitted a petition to the official concerned here on Friday.
AISB State general secretary Jayavardhan questioned why only Sundupalle MEO Venkatesh Naik was suspended while the other four teachers - Adinarayana Reddy, Ramakrishna, Nagamani Reddy and Shivakumar - were not suspended.
He said that these four were accused of supporting former RJD Raghava Reddy, who is facing corruption charges, and assaulting another teacher. A FIR was registered against them at Chinna police station on July 19.
Jayavardhan alleged that the education department is showing favouritism over the four teachers and not taking action against them, adding that the suspended MEO was a Dalit. He demanded immediate suspension of the four teachers Adinarayana Reddy, Ramakrishna, Nagamani Reddy and Shivakumar.
He warned of complaining to Education Minister Nara Lokesh if the department fails to suspend the accused teachers.