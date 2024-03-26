Suspense continues over Visakhapatnam South

Visakhapatnam: Even as clarity surfaces in almost rest of the constituencies in Visakhapatnam, suspense over South constituency continues to linger.

Earlier, the seat was reserved for Jana Sena Party candidate. In his recent meeting, JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan has hinted at former MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav to render his service in the south constituency.

However, former MLA Gandi Babji, who is also in-charge of the segment, has been taking up a number of party programmes for the past three years. His supporters were under the assumption that he would be given ticket for the south segment.

Following the alliance, the constituency has been allotted to the JSP candidate. With this, Gandi Babji submitted resignation to the TDP. Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called upon Gandi Babji and assured him that his services would be duly recognised once the BJP-TDP-JSP government is formed in Andhra Pradesh. However, Babji continues to maintain his distance from the TDP.

At a time when Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav has intensified his campaign, a section of supporters of GVMC corporator Mohammed Sadiq, who recently joined Jana Sena and expecting a ticket from the South seat, are opposing allotment of seat to Vamsi and demanding the party high command to provide an opportunity to Sadiq. The corporator's supporters also took to streets in support of their leader.

Earlier, when Sadiq was with the YSRCP, he had similar differences with YSRCP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in the South constituency. His supporters staged protests demanding that ticket should not be allotted to the south MLA again.

This may not be the only reason why the party high command has kept South constituency pending. There is probably a bigger action plan in place the TDP is considering implementing.

Meanwhile, the long pending North constituency is likely to be reserved for the BJP, while Bheemunipatnam ticket is expected to be given to the TDP. Official announcement on these seats is likely to be made in a day or two.