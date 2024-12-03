SV University tense over allegations of religious propaganda in engg wing

Tirupati: The campus of Sri Venkateswara University witnessed unrest on Monday following allegations of other religious propaganda in the Engineering Department. Bajrang Dal activists protested against Prof Ch Changaiah, Head of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Department, accusing him of promoting non-Hindu religious activities in the university.

The activists barged into Prof Changaiah’s office, confronted him and reportedly dragged him outside. The protesters alleged that Prof Changaiah had been involved in such activities since 2007, and recent audio recordings purportedly revealed his efforts to propagate his faith among students and colleagues.

According to Bajrang Dal members, Prof Changaiah’s office contained religious literature and posters. They also accused him of pressuring students to attend church services on Sundays and sharing religious quotations with faculty and students.

Meanwhile, an Associate Professor from the same department had lodged a written complaint with the Engineering College Principal on November 29, citing incidents of professional harassment, religious discrimination and abusive behaviour by him.

The activists submitted evidence to Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, urging stringent action against the professor. In response, the Vice-Chancellor assured the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. BJYM State leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy also demanded the immediate suspension of Prof Changaiah.