SV Vedic University emerging as world-class centre in Vedic Science: EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirupati: SV Vedic University (SVVU) situated at the lotus feet of Sri Venkateswara Swamy is emerging as a world-class centre in Vedic Sciences, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.



Participating in the 18th anniversary of the SV Vedic University in Tirupati on Wednesday, he said the university should turn into the destination for researchers and students of Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and other Vedic sciences.



Earlier, the TTD EO participated in the Sudarshana Homa and Purnahuti programmes performed in the university campus. Speaking on the occasion, he said the objective of founding the SV Vedic University was to spread Vedic knowledge to drive the society on the righteous path.

The Vedic students should spread Vedic sciences in modern formats for the betterment of society, he said observing that Yoga, meditation etc., are essential for modern stressful society to promote health and peace all-around.

The EO said the Vedic University is all set to digitise the ancient knowledge embedded in palm leaf documents in a book format and urged faculty members to promote many projects in this direction by getting funds from the Union government.

JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi urged the students and Acharyas to explore the link between ancient Vedic knowledge and modern sciences.

Contending that the university has been on a fast track of academic development in the last six months, she also complimented the university for taking adequate steps to establish a separate Athindriya wing (supersensory courses) in the university to examine a different facet of ancient knowledge.

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murty said SVVU is the only university in the world which teaches Vedas along with the practice of Vaidika traditions.

He highlighted the methods and practices of teaching Vedas etc., and said soon labs for Veda, Agama and Paurohityam will be set up in the university as a part of transforming SVVU into an international Centre of Vedic Studies.

Marking the occasion, the EO and JEO launched a YouTube channel titled ‘Bharatiya Vignan Dhara’ developed by the university faculty members and students with the objective to spread ancient knowledge embedded in Vedas.

They also released the Surabhi newsletter, Harivamsha part-2 produced by University Research and Publishing Wing, Brahmaputra Bhashyam first and second volumes. SVVU Registrar Acharya Radhe Shyam, PRO Dr Brahmacharyulu, Acharya Ramakrishna, other faculty members and students were also present.