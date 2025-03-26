SV Zoo’s Nocturnal House gets final push

Tirupati: The state government has granted approval for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to fund and complete the Nocturnal House at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati. This long-awaited project has entered its final phase, with fresh financial backing enabling the completion of lighting, elevations, and finishing works.

The construction of the Nocturnal House marks a significant milestone in the park’s development. Spanning nearly three hectares, the facility is designed to showcase species such as civet cats, owls, bats, and jungle cats in an environment replicating their natural habitat.

A specialised lighting system will reverse the day-night cycle, allowing visitors to observe these nocturnal creatures in a controlled setting. Currently, the zoo houses over nine such species, with plans to introduce more through collaborations with other zoological parks.

A zoo official highlighted that the structural framework, including 18 enclosures, was completed earlier with prior TTD allocations amounting to over Rs.4 crores. The latest funds will now be directed toward crucial enhancements, including entrance elevations, cave-like interior designs, thematic wall paintings, bat enclosures, and visitor display boards.

TTD’s involvement in this project stems from a unique requirement: the aromatic secretion of Civet cats, an essential ingredient in the rituals performed at the sacred temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Historically, TTD maintained civet cats at its dairy farm in Tirupati, collecting the musk-like substance secreted by these animals for use in the Lord’s Abhishekam, a significant ritual conducted every Friday. However, due to regulations prohibiting the captive breeding of Civet cats, the responsibility for housing these animals was transferred to the SV Zoological Park.

Recognising the importance of civet cats for temple rituals and the broader interest of zoo visitors, TTD has taken a special interest in constructing a dedicated Nocturnal House a few years ago and completed several works.

In December last year, the TTD Trust Board passed a resolution approving a Rs.1.97 crore tender (excluding GST) awarded to HPR Construction, Chennai, to complete the project’s final structural and thematic enhancements. However, since the zoo is situated on government land, TTD required explicit approval to undertake the work.

After reviewing the request, the state government has now ratified the board’s resolution, clearing the way for TTD to execute and finance the remaining works. With these approvals in place, the Nocturnal House is set to bolster conservation efforts while offering visitors an immersive experience to observe nocturnal species in an environment tailored to their natural routines.