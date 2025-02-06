SVIMS Radiology Professor receives FICR award

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has added an-other feather to its cap as Dr Silpa Kadiyala, Professor in Department of Radiology, has been honoured with the prestigious Fellow of Indian College of Radiology (FICR) award.

Dr Kadiyala received the award at 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology and 77th Annual Conference of Indian Radiology & Imaging Association held in Chennai. She is the second person from Andhra Pradesh to receive this esteemed distinction.

Congratulating her on this remarkable achievement, SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, along with Head of Radiology De-partment Dr Vijaya Lakshmi and Senior Professor Dr Lakshmi, lauded her contributions to the field.