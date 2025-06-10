Live
SVU commences AP PGCET-2025 entrance exams
SV University V-C Prof Ch Appa Rao releasing AP PGCET question paper code in Tirupati on Monday. Convenors Prof PC Venkateswarlu and Prof K Surendra Babu are also seen.
Tirupati: AP PGCET-2025 entrance examinations, conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), commenced on Monday.
The exams were officially launched by Prof Ch Appa Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, who released the question paper code formally. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, uploaded the exam code, marking the start of the entrance process.
Convener Prof PC Venkateswarlu stated that on the first day, entrance exams were conducted in three sessions for 17 subjects, including English, Sanskrit, Tamil, Fine Arts, Sericulture, Polymer Science, General Studies, Hindi, Urdu, Performing Arts, History, Education, Electronics, Geology, Telugu, Food & Nutrition, and Statistics.
Exams were held at 14 centers, including Hyderabad, with an attendance rate of 81 percent, he added. Co-convener Prof K Surendra Babu mentioned that the exams are being conducted under the supervision of AP Online and the TCS team to ensure smooth administration and monitoring.