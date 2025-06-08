SVU gears up to conduct AP PGCET from June 9

Tirupati: All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET–2025), scheduled from June 9 to 12.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is fully geared up to oversee the examination, marking its return as the organising university after a four-year gap.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Vice- Chancellor and Chairman of the PGCET Prof Ch Appa Rao, along with Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, convenor Prof PC Venkateswarlu and co-convenor Prof Surendra Babu, outlined the university’s readiness and the comprehensive arrangements in place for the examination.

“We consider it a privilege for Sri Venkateswara University to lead AP PGCET–2025. Our team has taken all necessary steps to ensure the process is fair, inclusive and seamless for all aspirants. With bilingual question papers and efficient scheduling, we are ready to deliver a student-friendly examination experience,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

A total of 25,688 candidates have applied for admission into 143 postgraduate programmes offered by 17 State universities, with nearly 25,000 seats available. The examinations will be conducted at 30 centres across the 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh and in Hyderabad. The exam will take place in two shifts daily over four days.

To avoid scheduling conflicts for candidates appearing for the DSC examination, the Physical Education paper originally slated for the morning of June 9 has been rescheduled to the afternoon of June 10.

Notably, 68 differently-abled candidates will appear for the exam, and the organising committee has ensured all necessary support, including the provision of scribes, is in place to facilitate their participation.

The results of AP PGCET–2025 are expected to be announced by June 25, followed by the admission process. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to reporting times as latecomers will not be permitted to enter the examination halls. For regular updates and information, candidates can visit the official website: https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.