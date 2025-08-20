Live
SVU Physics Professor receives Rare Earth research award
Tirupati: B Devaprasad Raju, Head of the Department of Physics at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), has been conferred with a prestigious award by the Rare Earth Association in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of rare earth research.
The award was presented at a ceremony held in Bhubaneswar, where Member of NITI Aayog Dr V K Saraswat handed over the honour to Prof Raju. With over 16 years of research at SVU, Prof Raju has spearheaded several landmark studies and successfully organised five national and three international conferences and research projects.
Secretary of the Rare Earth Association Dr M L P Reddy, retired SVU Professor C K Jayashankar, and SVU College of Sciences Principal Prof V Padmavati congratulated him on the occasion.