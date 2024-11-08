SVU shines in QS World University Rankings Asia 2025

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has proudly secured a place within the 581-600 range in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025, marking a significant achievement in its pursuit of academic excellence. This accomplishment positions SVU as the top-ranking institution in the State, underlining its commitment to quality education and impactful research.

The latest QS Asia rankings, in their 16th edition by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluated 984 universities across 25 countries. Leading the list are Peking University, The University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore. India emerged as the most represented country, with 193 institutions featured, followed by Mainland China with 135 and Japan with 115.

The university scored notably in Research & Discovery (45%), Employability and Outcome (20%), Learning Experience (15%) and Global engagement (20%). Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao commended the SVU community on this achievement. “This is a collective success of our dedicated faculty, staff, research scholars and students”, he stated. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in SVU’s continued ascent in global rankings, fuelled by its commitment to research, education and innovation.