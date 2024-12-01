SVU unveils Rs 5.5 cr high-powered microscope

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has launched an advanced high-resolution microscope, the ‘HR-TEM JEOL JEM2100’. worth Rs 5.5 crore. The state-of-the-art equipment was unveiled at PURSE Center by University Vice-Chancellor Prof CH Appa Rao, Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijaya Bhaksara Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the microscope's potential to revolutionise research in fields like life sciences, metallurgy, chemistry and nanotechnology. The HR-TEM enables researchers to magnify virus particles or metal atoms up to 100,000 times, facilitating detailed study at the nanoscale. Additionally, it allows for the assembly and structural analysis of nanoscale materials. "This is an indispensable tool for researchers aiming to understand the fundamental properties of materials at the nanoscale", said Prof Appa Rao.

VSU V-C Prof Bhaskar Rao described the HR-TEM as a groundbreaking addition to SVU’s research infrastructure. He emphasised its capability to reveal intricate details that could drive transformative advancements in science and engineering. Principal of SVU College of Science Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy and others were present.