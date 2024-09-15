Swachhata Hi Seva aims to promote public participation

Vijayawada: Swachha Andhra Corporation (SAC) managing director Gandham Chandrudu on Saturday instructed the commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities in the state to organise various events from September 17 to October 2 to mark the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ programmes to be organised by the state government.

He said Swachh Bharat Diwas is observed every year on October 2 as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhiji on his jayanti. He said to strengthen voluntarism and collective action for Swachh Bharat, a fortnight of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) was being observed since 2017 across the country.

Chandrudu on Saturday held a high-level preparatory meeting with partner organisations at the state level and issued special instructions to commissioners of municipalities and municipal corporations in the state.

He informed that since 2017, the annual ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) campaign is being held with a specific theme from September 15 to October 2 (Swachh Bharat Diwas) to mobilise widespread citizen action and ownership for swachhata (cleanliness). Campaign is jointly organised by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs and ministry of Jal Sakti. This year the theme for the SHS-2024 is ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskaar Swachhata’.

He said to encourage public participation awareness and advocacy activities will be carried throughout the campaign. Events like marathons, cyclothons, human chains, plantation drives and other beautification works will be taken up. Mass cleanliness drives at high footfall public places and clearing of ‘Cleanliness Target Units” (blackspots) will be taken up as part of the fortnight activities.

Swachha Andhra Corporation chairman said health camps, single window for welfare schemes and safety trainings will be conducted and PPE kits will be provided to safe safeguard the welfare and dignity of sanitation workers and their families. He said all the activities will be reported on SHS portal: https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/.

With collective efforts of all the departments, activities will be implemented during this fortnight for creating a healthy environment with active participation of ministers, public representatives, celebrities and public, he added.