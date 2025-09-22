Swachhathon promo run organised

Vijayawada: Swachha Andhra Corporation has appointed Amaravati Runners as the official organising partner for Swachhathon 2025, scheduled on October 2. The marathon aims to unite running communities across the country while spreading awareness on the importance of cleanliness.

As part of the promotional activities, a promo run was organised in Vijayawada on Sunday. The event drew over 200 enthusiastic runners from various walking and fitness groups across the city. Carrying Swachhathon banners and Swachha Andhra placards, the participants highlighted the message of fitness and cleanliness.

The run commenced at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, passed through PVP Mall, and concluded at the Ambedkar Statue.

The occasion was graced by Dr Lakshmisha, NTR District Collector, who conveyed his best wishes to the participants.

Pattabhi, Chairman of Swachha Andhra Corporation and chief sponsor of the event, also attended and applauded the collective efforts of the running community. He emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in building a cleaner and healthier society. Registrations for Swachhathon 2025 are open at: https://ifinish.in/running/APS25