Swachhta Pakhwada: Cleanliness programmes held at Kurnool rly station

Kurnool: The health officer of Kurnool railway station Dr Vinay Kumar said that Swachhta Pakhwada has been observed from October 1 to 15.

On the final day, several cleanliness programmes have been conducted at the railway station on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hans India, the health officer said that following the orders of the South Central Railway, Secunderabad Rail Nilayam, Swachhta Pakhwada programme has been observed for a fortnight.

During the fortnight, cleanliness drive has been conducted at railway stations, offices, workshops, maintenance departments, hospitals besides several other places.

He said on October 1, mass Swachhta pledge has been observed, on 2nd celebration of Gandhi Jayanthi and Swatchatha Bharat Divas, 3rd Swachhta stations, cleaning of major stations, 4th Swachhta stations, other than major stations, 5th and 6th Swacchhta of Railgaadi, 7th Swachh Patri, 8th Swachh Parisar (clean workplace and residential premises), 9th, 10th Swachh Aahaar, 11th Swachh Neer, 12th Swachh environment, 13th Swachh competition, 14th no to single use plastic and 15th review/briefing and Swatch awareness rally were organised.

The health officer said that on the final day, an awareness rally has been conducted at the railway station and railway colonies. The aim of the rally is to educate the residents about maintaining cleanliness at their surroundings. Even plantation drive was also conducted on the occasion to enhance greenery in the surrounding areas.

Health inspector G Vijay Kumar, commercial inspector, SSE/C&W, pharma staff and the staff of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also present.