Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated at Tagore Library

Vijayawada: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti was celebrated at the Tagore Library near Mahatma Gandhi Road on Monday. The programme was organised under the supervision of Grade I Librarian K Ramadevi. The celebrations began with offering of floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda, paying homage to the great spiritual leader and national icon.

Addressing the gathering, Ramadevi highlighted the inspirational teachings of Swami Vivekananda, especially his message to the youth: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” She urged young people to have faith in themselves and emphasised that youth are the future of the nation.

She described Swami Vivekananda as a great thinker, patriot, and spiritual guru who ignited national consciousness among the youth and remains a source of pride for India.

She appealed to students and young citizens to follow his ideals and walk in his footsteps to build a strong and enlightened nation. Library staff member V Dhanalakshmi, readers Lalitha and Apparao, along with students and other participants, attended the programme and made the event meaningful.