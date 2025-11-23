Swamitva survey to resolve land disputes: Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the Swamitva survey will provide solutions to land problems in villages. Speaking at a special Gram Sabha held at Moolagunatapadu village in Singarayakonda mandal on Saturday evening, the Minister, along with AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanaryana and Mala Corporation Chairman Dr Pedapudi Vijayakumar, emphasised the scheme’s importance.

The minister said that the Central government introduced Swamitva scheme to conduct resurveys and reduce problems in villages. Out of 5,846 villages undertaking the program in the state, 4440 have been completed. The programme has been completed in five villages of Singarayakonda mandal. The minister said that records prepared by revenue staff through this survey are permanent, eliminating future land disputes. Maritime Board Chairman Satya explained that both the Central and State governments undertook this program to resolve property disputes and clarify rights.