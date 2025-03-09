Swamy Pushkarini ready to host Teppa Tirunallu

Tirumala : The sacred temple tank in Tirumala, the Swamy Pushkarini, is geared up to host the Salakatla Theppottsavam which begins on March 9 and concludes on March 13.

Every night between 7 pm and 8 pm the processional deities take out a pleasure ride in the holy waters of Swamy Pushkarini blessing devotees on the finely decked floats.

The Theppottsavam, which begins on Shuddha Ekadashi in the month of Phalguna every year concludes on the auspicious day of Phalguna Pournami.

For this float festival, electrical illumination, floral decoration are in full spree while on the other hand, security arrangements have also been made and swimmers are also kept ready.

Teppa means a small boat. The festival of Teppotsavam is the celebration of the pleasure ride by the processional deity in the sacred waters of the temple tank once in a year in the holy month of Phalguna. Teppotsavam is called ‘Thirupalli Odai Thirunal’ in Tamil and ‘Theppa Thirunallu’ in Telugu.

It is believed that the Teppotsavam has been taking place in Tirumala since ancient times. The Vijayanagara emperor Sri Saluva Narasimha Raya built the ‘Neerali Mandapam’ in the middle of the Swamy Pushkarini in 1468 AD and made it suitable for the Teppotsavams.

On the first day, the procession deity of Srivaru graces on Teppa in Ramavatara, second day in Sri Krishnavatara taking three rounds on waters, while on the last three days as Sri Malayappa along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, takes three, five and seven rounds on Teppa respectively and blesses devotees.

Due to the Teppotsavam, TTD has cancelled the Sahasradeepalankara Seva on March 9 and 10, and the Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasradeepalankara Seva on March 11, 12 and 13.