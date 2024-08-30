Swarna Rathotsavam held in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the auspicious occasion of Sravana Masam and following Arudra Nakshtram, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have organised Swarna Rathotsavam to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Thursday. Srisaila Jagath Guru Peethadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Chenna Siddarama Panditharadya Sivacharya Mahaswamy was the chief guest. In a press release, the temple authorities have stated that early in the morning Rudrabhisekam, Annabhisekam and special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. Prior to Swarna Rathotsavam, special prayers have been offered to the presiding deities. Rathotsavam commenced from the temple entrance and was taken on the four Mada street. Chakka Bajana, Kolatam and other forms of folk dances were performed on this occasion.

Temple EO D Peddiraju and his wife, priests, Veda Pundits, temple staff and others participated. Large number of devotees thronged to witness the Swarna Rathotsavam. Temple authorities informed that MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy of Nellore district have donated the Swarna Ratham. Prashanthi Reddy said that they are very fortunate to donate the Swarna Ratham.