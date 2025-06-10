Swarnandhra 2047 document unit is best in all sectors

Puttaparthi: The Swarnandhra-2047 Vision Document District Unit was inaugurated by District Collector TS Chethan at the Collectorate on Monday.

The unit has been established at the District Chief Planning Office within the Collectorate. Following the inauguration, the Collector participated in a virtual launch event conducted from Amaravati by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, CPO Vijay Kumar, and other district officials also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector TS Chethan said that in line with a developed India, unit offices have been set up in all assembly constituencies to achieve the goals of the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision Document. He described this as a significant step forward across all sectors. Vision documents have already been prepared at the district, constituency, mandal, and secretariat levels.

He further added that the documents not only outline the developmental goals to be achieved in the next five years but also the long-term development targets to be met by 2047. The action plan focuses on increasing the income of the common people, creating employment opportunities, providing essential infrastructure, and other developmental aspects.

The Collector praised Naidu as a visionary leader whose vision plan is expected to yield great results in the future. He also mentioned that the foundation for this initiative has been laid within a year, and each constituency has been assigned a team of five members to implement it.

He noted that the P4 policy is a key strategy to eliminate inequalities.