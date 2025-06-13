Swarnandhra governance possible only with CM Naidu: MLA Palle

Puttaparthi: Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy stated that “Swarna Andhra Pradesh (Golden Andhra) can only be achieved under the capable leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.”

A celebratory cake-cutting event was held at the TDP office in Puttaparthi, attended by former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, local party leaders, and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, The MLA criticised the previous YSRCP regime, blaming it for the severe financial distress the State is currently facing.

She said that under the coalition government, Andhra Pradesh is now recovering from the debt burden left by the YSRCP and is progressing toward development.

She highlighted several welfare schemes being implemented by the current government under Naidu’s leadership, affirming that the TDP is committed to fulfilling all its election promises. “The monthly pension has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000 and is being delivered to beneficiaries before sunset every month,” she noted. The MLA also outlined other key initiatives: Three free gas cylinders per year for women, Recruitment of 16,346 teacher posts through Mega DSC for unemployed youth, 15,000 credited under the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme for mother’s, 7,000 to be credited to farmers’ accounts under “Annadata Sukhibhava” on June 21, Free RTC bus travel for women from August 15.

She called on the public to remember the good being done by the alliance government and to support its efforts for long-term development and welfare.

Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy echoed similar sentiments, stating that the State was devastated during the last five years of YSRCP rule under Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the current government is working with a dual focus on welfare and development, acting as two eyes under Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. He also acknowledged the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking them for their strong support in driving Andhra Pradesh’s progress.

The event was attended by several leaders and workers from TDP and BJP, including Ramamjaneyulu, Ramarao, Lakshmipathi, Gangadhar Naidu, Saamakoti Adinarayana, Vijay Kumar, Sriram Reddy, Sriram Naik, Bommayya, Besta Chalapathi, youth leader Ambulance Ramesh, BJP leader Advocate Harikrishna, BJP Puttaparthi Town President Ramamjaneyulu, Suryanarayana, and women leaders Bhagya, Madhavi, Radha, among others.