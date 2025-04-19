‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ drive to be conducted today

Rajamahendravaram: As per the directives of the State Government, the ‘Swarnandhra- Swachhandhra’ programme will be conducted on the third Saturday of every month, announced East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi in a statement.

The collector stated that each monthly edition of the programme will be organised with a unique theme. The upcoming event, scheduled for Saturday, April 19, will focus on the theme of “e-Waste Disposal” and will take place at the Government Offices Complex (YTC Complex) in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal. Unlike routine sanitation or drainage cleaning activities, this event aims to raise public awareness and foster community involvement in environmental responsibility. Collector Prasanthi stressed the importance of creating social consciousness and actively encouraging people to participate in waste reduction and sustainable reuse.

As part of the initiative, citizens are encouraged to hand over unused or obsolete electronic devices from homes and offices at specially set up e-waste collection kiosks managed by municipalities and gram panchayats.

Collector Prasanthi said that the proper disposal of electronic waste is crucial, as indiscriminate dumping of e-waste in open spaces can lead to serious health hazards. She urged the public to support this large-scale campaign to ensure its success.

She concluded by expressing hope that with the cooperation of public representatives and citizens, the “Swarnandhra – Swachhandhra” programme would become a grand success and a model for participatory environmental action.