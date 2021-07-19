Swathi Rani appointed chairperson of Girijan Cooperative Corporation

Vizianagaram: Former Zilla Parishad chairperson of Vizianagaram S Swathi Rani was appointed Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC) on Saturday.

Swathi Rani joined the YSRCP party after conclusion of the elections, but she was given a priority and appointed as the chairperson of an organisation.

Her mother, former MLA of S Kota, S Hymavathi has quit TDP and likely to join YSRCP. According to the insider information, the high command of YSRCP has conditionally agreed to appoint Swathi Rani as GCC chairperson only if her mother Hymavathi joins YSRCP.

Hence, without any option she quit TDP and within few days she will join YSRCP. As of now no other leader, who joined the party after 2019 elections has got such a prominent post. A senior leader said that the high command is planning to encourage alternative candidates in every assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies and preferably younger generations.

Speaking on the appointment, Swathi Rani said, "I have been a chairperson for Zilla Parishad for five years and I am aware of administrative matters. Even I will follow the directions of the party and reach the GCC to every corner of the State. We have to expand the services of the organisation." she said.