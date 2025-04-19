Swift police action saves two children locked in car in Tirumala

Tirupati: Two young children trapped inside a locked car at the Varaha Swamy Guest House-1 parking area in Tirumala were rescued in the nick of time, thanks to the alertness of local taxi drivers and the swift action of traffic police.

The children—Bhanu (7) and Neela (4) from Badvel in Kadapa district—were found gasping for breath inside a locked Innova vehicle. Taxi drivers in the vicinity noticed their distress and immediately alerted the Tirumala traffic police.

Responding without delay, traffic personnel rushed to the scene and, with assistance from the drivers, broke a window to unlock the vehicle. The children were pulled out, given water and juice, and taken to Ashwini Hospital for medical attention. They are now safe and recovering.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the children had been left in the vehicle by their paternal uncle, Gangayya, while their mother, Sumalatha, was walking along the footpath en route to the temple. Gangayya had reportedly locked the car and walked away, unaware of the danger he had left the children in.

Traffic Home Guard Jayachandra and PSG Venkatesh, who led the rescue effort, later filed a complaint against Gangayya for negligence. The children were handed over to 1 Town Police Station for further care.

District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju praised the swift and decisive action of the police team. “Timely intervention saved two young lives,” he said, urging devotees to remain vigilant, especially when accompanied by children or elderly family members. “Negligence, even momentary, can lead to unimaginable consequences,” he added.

Visibly emotional, Sumalatha expressed her gratitude to the police. “You saved my children and gave me my life back,” she said tearfully.