Swift resolution of PGRS petitions is a must: SP Jagadeesh

Anantapur: District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagadeesh, IPS emphasized the importance of resolving PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System) petitions without delay and urged police officials to handle public issues responsibly and transparently. He conducted the PGRS programme at the District Police Conference Hall on Monday, where he received a total of 97 petitions from complainants across various parts of the district.

He personally interacted with the petitioners, listened to their grievances, and ensured their concerns were addressed. The complaints included family disputes, domestic violence by spouses/in-laws, land and property conflicts, road access issues, and other civil matters.

He held Zoom video conferences with respective police officials to discuss and assess each petition. He instructed them to thoroughly investigate each issue, verify the facts, and take immediate legal action if necessary.

He further directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed report on the actions taken to the District Police Office. The event also saw the participation of DSP of the Women’s Wing, Mahaboob Basha, and other police officials.