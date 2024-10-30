Systems went for a toss in YSRCP’s tenure: Kollu

Visakhapatnam: Being confident of coming back to power, the previous YSRCP government destroyed the systems of the state beyond repair, said minister for mines and excise Kollu Ravindra.

At a review meeting with the department officials of North Andhra districts here on Tuesday, the minister criticised that the revenue generating mines department was misused for personal purpose by the YSRCP leaders.

The department officials from top to bottom indulged in corruption in the YSRCP tenure and no one will be spared for it, the minister warned.

During the previous government’s rule, mining operators had become victims, he pointed out. “A major exercise is in progress as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working on reviving the departments and systems that went for a toss in the past five years,” he assured.

To ease the supply of sand, five sand reaches were allotted additionally for North Andhra, he informed. “Earlier, when Chandrababu Naidu announced ‘Vision 2020’, the Opposition made fun of him. It is ‘Swarnandhra@2047’ that is reviving the entire AP now. In the next 20 years, the CM intends to include Andhra Pradesh in a global map,” the minister said.

Also, the minister visited the excise laboratory at Andhra University and enquired about the process of testing and other details. The lab will carry out nine types of liquor tests and earlier there were no such tests, explained the lab technicians to the minister.

Expressing concern over the spurious liquor supplied during the YSRCP’s tenure, the minister criticised that people’s health was affected because of the YSRCP’s negligence.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, state Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Dadi Ratnakar were present.