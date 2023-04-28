Tadepalli: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches INDGAP verification programme

Tadepalli : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched INDGAP verification programme at his camp office here on Thursday.

Quality Council of India (QCI) chairman Jaxay Shah and principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (agriculture) exchanged the certification agreement documents in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Through GAP certification, the Andhra Pradesh government provides the facility to export the crop yield of our farmers with quality standards at a premium price based on the certificates issued to them, not only domestically but also to more than a hundred other countries including Europe and the US.

Other countries recognise the GAP certification given to farmers in our country as Ind GAP certification. In the coming days, the Ind Gap certification standards will be aligned with the Global Gap certification standards. Then the commercial demand for the agricultural and horticultural products grown by the farmers will be high in the world market.

The QCI has developed the INDGAP certification scheme with the objective of promoting good agricultural practices in India. It has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the domestic and international markets. As part of GAP certification, certification is done in five categories namely fruits, vegetables, composite crops, tea, green coffee and spices.

This certification can be done by individual farmers and farmer groups. APSOPCA provides certification services under the INDGAP Certification Scheme in our state. The State has launched a FAO-TCP program titled Sustainable Agri-Food Systems to implement the INDGAP.

QCI director Dr Manish Pandey, FAO representation in India, officer-in-charge Dr Konda Reddy Chavva, ICAR-ATARI Hyderabad director Dr Sheikh N Meera and others were present.