Tadepalli: YSRCP govt only can develop North Andhra, claims MLC Duvvada Srinivas

Tadepalli: MLC Duvvada Srinivas said on Wednesday that the development of North Andhra region can be done only by the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here, he said that the previous TDP government completely neglected North Andhra districts on all fronts right from providing cure to kidney patients of Uddanam to the construction of Bhavanapadu port.

There were instances where kidney patients of Uddanam used to visit Srikakulam or Vizag and queue up for dialysis and were left abandoned during TDP rule.

However, after witnessing their hardships the Chief Minister had kept his promise

by supplying fresh water from irrigation projects at a cost of Rs 750 crore and also sanctioned a super specialty hospital at Palasa.

MLC Srinivas observed that the TDP leaders are least concerned about Vamsadhara project and Bhavanapadu port and left those projects to their fate despite promising to the people during elections. Unlike the TDP government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prioritised both the projects and was determined to complete them in the next 30 months.

Besides these, the government had also started the construction of two fishing harbours in Srikakulam, Bhogapuram Airport, a six-lane highway with Rs 14,000 crore and further development of the beach corridor in Visakhapatnam, he added.

Further, Srinivas criticised Chandrababu Naidu for ruining North Andhra during the TDP rule and stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made a historical decision by making Visakhapatnam as executive capital.

He flayed Lokesh for speaking on Polavaram Project and Sujala Sravanti and said that the father and son (Naidu and Lokesh) had no moral right to speak on these projects.

He said that the foundation for Polavaram project was laid by former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and the TDP government stalled the progress. He came down heavily on Nara Lokesh for venting his frustration on the State government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister.