Tadepalligudem : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha exhorts girls to download 'Disha'

Tadepalligudem : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Monday exhorted girls to download the Disha app to get police help in time of distress.

Addressing the girl students of St Ann's Junior College here, the Home Minister explained the features of the app and told them to use the SOS button on the Disha app, and they could also use 'Track my Travel' facility and the emergency contact numbers.

The Home Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking special care to provide protection to girls and women.

The Chief Minister had personally taken initiative to popularise the app to give top priority for women protection.

She warned that stern action would be taken if anyone misbehaves with girls. DSP Srinath, CI Raghu and other police personnel were present.