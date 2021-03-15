Tadipatri municipal commissioner rejects YSRCP and TDP MLC's ex-officio votes

After the results of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election, the YSRCP was has been witnessed across the state except at Tadipatri municipality in Anantapur District Tadipatri where TDP has won. With the TDP gaining the upper hand in Tadipatri, they are gearing up to retain the chairman post. However, the YSRCP is also vying for the chairman post. Against this backdrop, Ex officio votes have become crucial in this context. However, the Municipal Commissioner was shocked by the ex-officio voter registration. Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Rao rejected the applications of YSRCP and TDP MLCs who applied for ex officio votes.

TDP MLC Deepak Reddy has applied for the ex-officio votes are crucial along with YSRCP MLCs Gopal Reddy, Deepak Reddy, Iqbal Ahmed, and Shamantakamani. However, the Municipal Commissioner rejected them. It was clarified that only MPs and MLAs are eligible to be ex-officio members. He also reminded that Deepak Reddy has the right to vote in Raidurgam.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 36 wards in Tadipatri municipality. YSRCP has grabbed two wards unanimously. With this, elections were held for 34 wards where TDP won 18 wards, the YSRCP 14, the CPI one, and the independent candidate another. With two unanimous results, 14 wards and two ex-officio votes, the strength of the YSRCP will also reach 18. The CPI and the Independent candidate will be crucial. Against this backdrop, MLC Deepak Reddy started camp politics to protect TDP candidates and shifted CPI and independent ward members along with the TDP to camp. On the other hand, MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and MP Talari Rangaya are ex-officio voters from the YCP.

At a time when Tadipatri politics is changing by the hour, the JC Brothers and Kethireddy and Co are sharpening their political tactics. The TDP is desperately trying to retain the candidates in the camp for another three days. This month, elections were held for 75 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations where YSRCP won 73 municipalities and 11 corporations while TDP has won Tadipatri and Maidukuru in Kadapa district.