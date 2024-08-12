Tahsildars told to be on high alert

Kurnool: Tahsildars of Kowtha lam, Kosigi, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and C Belagal mandals were cautioned to be alert round the clock to tackle any kind of situation, since one of the gates of Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka got washed away on Saturday, causing an uncontrolled water release.

During a tele-conference on Sunday, district Collector P Ranjit Basha informed that the Dam authorities had released around one lakh cusecs of water is being into the river. This released water may touch Mantralayam, Kowthalam, Nandavaram and Kosigi mandals at any time, hence Tahsildars of these mandals told to be alert. They also should make the villagers alert by beating tum tum, mike, dandora and announcements. He instructed Tahsildars to ensure that no one enters the river. Tahsildar of C Belagal is also ordered to be alert.

The released water from Tungabhadra Dam will enter Andhra Pradesh border by Sunday night and reach Mantralayam on Monday morning. On the same day, water will reach Sunkesula Barrage. The Collector said 40,000 cusecs of the released water has crossed Meliganur. VROs, VRAs and Panchayat Secretaries should see that no one enters the river belts for fishing. Ranjit Basha ordered SP G Bindu Madhav to keep SDRF teams ready. The officials of police, revenue, irrigation and fisheries departments should work in coordination. Adoni Sub-Collector Siv Narayana Sharma was ordered to keep track of updates of the situations. The fisheries department officials were ordered to keep licenced fishermen with life jackets and boats ready. He enquired about the situations with Tahsildars, who informed that they have alerted people besides deploying adequate staff and situation is under control.