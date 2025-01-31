Live
Tahsildars told to submit land acquisition details
Nellore: Joint Collector and also in-charge Collector Karthik has directed Rapuru and Podalakuru Tahsildars to submit the details of land acquisition and compensation related to Nadikudi - Srikalahasti by February 15.
Addressing Tahsildars of Nellore and Atmakur divisions and surveyors at a review meeting here on Thursday, the in-charge Collector stated that both the Central and State governments are keen on completing Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line as early as possible. He pointed out that inordinate delay in completing land acquisition and submitting compensation details of R&R package to the displaced families.
Saying that 96% of the petitions received during Gram Sabhas were related to land issues, Karthik ordered the officials to enrol every petition through online to provide justice to the victims. He ordered the officials to conduct landds resurvey in every village, following allegations that most of the private and public lands are illegally occupied. He directed surveyors to act transparent while fixing boundaries between fields to prevent law and order problem in villages.