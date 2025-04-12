Take action against Jagan for derogatory remarks on police

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathay Sai district): Led by BJP State Mahila Morcha president Nirmala Kishore and district BJP chief GM Shekhar, a delegation submitted a petition to district SP V Ratna, demanding immediate action against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged derogatory remarks against police during his recent visit to Papireddypalli village. Nirmala Kishore condemned Jagan’s statement where he allegedly said he would ‘strip and beat police’. She termed the remarks highly offensive and said they insulted the dignity of thousands of police personnel, including many women officers.

“Police are protectors of law and order, performing their duties with dedication. Such demeaning political statements are unacceptable and harm the morale and honor of the force,” she pointed out. Nirmala demanded an immediate apology from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged the authorities to take strict legal action to ensure such statements are not repeated in the future.