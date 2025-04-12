Live
- WhatsApp Rolls Out 12 New Features, Borrowing from Discord, Slack, and More
- Payakaraopeta to be developed on par with Vizag
- Police nab five including minor for minor policing
- Zee5 to debut its first Kannada mini-series on Apr 25
- Congress is the party that oppressed Dalits: LoP
- Caste census report tabled in State cabinet meet
- Experts highlight potential of natural hydrogen
- Tech issues halt acceptance of mobility card by Namma Metro: BMRCL
- Meet backs women in STEM, championing engineering excellence
- Wife held for murdering husband, projected it as fire mishap
Take action against Jagan for derogatory remarks on police
Led by BJP State Mahila Morcha president Nirmala Kishore and district BJP chief GM Shekhar, a delegation submitted a petition to district SP V Ratna, demanding immediate action against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged derogatory remarks against police during his recent visit to Papireddypalli village.
Puttaparthi(Sri Sathay Sai district): Led by BJP State Mahila Morcha president Nirmala Kishore and district BJP chief GM Shekhar, a delegation submitted a petition to district SP V Ratna, demanding immediate action against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his alleged derogatory remarks against police during his recent visit to Papireddypalli village. Nirmala Kishore condemned Jagan’s statement where he allegedly said he would ‘strip and beat police’. She termed the remarks highly offensive and said they insulted the dignity of thousands of police personnel, including many women officers.
“Police are protectors of law and order, performing their duties with dedication. Such demeaning political statements are unacceptable and harm the morale and honor of the force,” she pointed out. Nirmala demanded an immediate apology from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged the authorities to take strict legal action to ensure such statements are not repeated in the future.