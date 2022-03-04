Take cue from Goutham Reddy's life: Minister Sucharitha

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that Minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy had tried his best till his last breath to attract investments to the State and for the industrial development of AP.

She addressed a meeting held at AP Cotton Association Hall at Lakshmipuram in Guntur city on Thursday.

Describing Goutham Reddy as a soft spoken and hard worker, the Minister said his death was a great loss to the State and YSRCP. She conveyed her condolences to the family members of Goutham Reddy.

She urged the leaders to follow in his footsteps.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said that late Goutham Reddy had played a key role in attracting investments. He recalled his association with Goutham Reddy and described him as a non-controversial person.

Earlier, the meeting observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mustafa, AP state Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman V Lakshmana Reddy, AP Textiles Association president Lanka Raghurami Reddy were among those present.