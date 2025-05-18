Take measures to beat summer heat: Collector

Panyam: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Saturday called on citizens to actively participate in Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra initiative, organised by the State government. She urged the public to engage voluntarily and intensify cleanliness activities to transform the State into a model “Swarna Andhra Pradesh.” The Collector took part in the campaign organised at Panyam Market Yard. Several officials, including District Panchayat Officer Shiva Reddy, Tahsildar Narendra Nath Reddy, and MPDOs, were present at the event. Addressing the gathering, she stressed on the importance of public involvement in Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra initiative. She noted that, as part of this month’s theme, “Beat the Heat” the government has advised citizens to implement measures to mitigate the effects of the summer heat. Later, she inspected a nearby sand dump and directed that the required sand be supplied to housing beneficiaries promptly to expedite the construction of homes.

At the RTC bus stand, she reviewed the temporary shaded shelters set up for passengers and instructed RTC officials to coordinate efforts to increase their number wherever feasible. She further inspected the under-construction toilets at the bus stand and stressed the need to complete the work quickly to ensure facilities are available to travelers. At the health camp organised within the bus station premises, she interacted with medical staff and enquired about the services being provided to passengers.The Collector also opined over maintaining cleanliness around the public cooling centers and ensuring the availability of clean drinking water. While visiting wealth-from-waste centers, she reviewed household waste collection processes and stressed the importance of segregating wet and dry waste for efficient vermi-composting. When staff requested space for temporary waste storage, she directed the Tahsildar to identify suitable land for the purpose.

Later, she visited a local training center and instructed concerned officials to enhance its infrastructure and facilities for better training outcomes. Collector Rajakumari mentioned that under this month’s theme, shade nets and drinking water facilities have been arranged at major traffic junctions. To combat rising temperatures, she advocated for rooftop gardening and plantation drives. She also directed officials to ensure all areas in Panyam mandal remain clean and hygienic. The programme concluded with the Collector administering the Swarnaandhra pledge to all attendees, reaffirming their commitment to a cleaner and greener Andhra Pradesh.